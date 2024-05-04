Police investigating multiple bomb threats against New York City synagogues. Here's what we know.

NEW YORK -- Authorities Saturday were investigating multiple bomb threats at synagogues across New York City.

The New York City Police Department told CBS New York that multiple bomb threats were made against synagogues Saturday.

There have been at least four bomb threats in Manhattan, according to police, including at Congregation Rodeph Sholom on the Upper East Side, and Chabad of Midtown on Fifth Avenue. Another bomb threat was reported at Brooklyn Heights Synagogue on Remsen Street.

Police say all of the threatened locations received emails stating that explosives were present in the buildings.

In addition to the synagogues, police say an email was sent to the Brooklyn Museum threatening to blow up the Eastern Parkway/Brooklyn Museum subway station.

Police say that so far, all of the bomb threats have been unfounded.

At this time, investigators do not know who sent the emails.

In a post to social media, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that she is "actively monitoring" the situation.

"Threats have been determined not to be credible, but we will not tolerate individuals sowing fear & antisemitism. Those responsible must be held accountable for their despicable actions," she wrote.

All incidents remain under investigation.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. and stay with CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.