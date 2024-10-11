NYC subway conductor stabbed by rider was weeks from retiring

NEW YORK -- A New York City subway worker who was stabbed by a rider remains hospitalized days after getting attacked at a station in Brooklyn.

Myran Pollack, an MTA conductor for more than 25 years, was critically injured at the Utica Avenue station in Crown Heights after he said he told a man to get off the train at the last stop.

According to police, the man stabbed Pollack in the chest, torso and leg with a large knife after getting into an argument Tuesday morning.

"This guy chased ... our conductor onto the platform, and he attacked him brutally and stabbed him multiple times," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

"We are irate, frustrated ... our temper is up"

Pollack, 64, is set to retire in December. In the meantime, the Transport Workers Union on Tuesday called for greater protections for subway personnel.

"We are irate, frustrated, anger, our temper is up. We want to make sure there's changes to the policy of the transit authority, policy changes from Janno Lieber, policy changes from the legislature to make sure this never happens to any one of our members," said Richard Davis, president of TWU Local 100.

Attempted murder suspect appears in court

Dozen of transit workers attended the suspect's court appearance Tuesday. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jonathan Davalos, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

According to the MTA, Davalos has more than 14 prior arrests and was convicted of attacking another transit worker in a separate case.

