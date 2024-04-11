Man steals tugboat from NYC's Hudson River, then crashes and takes another, police say

NEW YORK - A man stole not one but two boats from the piers along the Hudson River on Manhattan's West Side, police say.

Police said the suspect first stole a tugboat around 2:30 a.m. Thursday from Pier 66 at 27th Street and 12th Avenue near Hudson Yards.

He then sailed down to Pier 64, where the boat got stuck, police said. He jumped into the water and climbed onto another boat.

Police said he continued down to Pier 51, where he was taken into custody. At this point, it's unclear what charges he may face.

His route traveled about one mile down the shore of Hudson River Park along Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. So far, no information has been released about why he was on the water.

