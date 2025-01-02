Quiet, cold weekend in New York City before a snowy First Alert Weather Day on Monday. Get the forecast.

The wind advisories that have been in place across the Tri-State Area over the past few days have mostly expired, but windy conditions will still be in place throughout the next several days. Those winds will keep windchills in the teens and low 20s for Thursday night, while actual lows will mainly be in the 20s to around 30.

Snow arrives south of New York City on Friday

As for Friday, sunny skies in the morning will transition to cloudy skies by afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s.

Then a quick hit of light snow moves in for the evening hours. The majority of the snow will stay south of New York City, but anywhere could see at least a few snow showers. Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties are where the highest snowfall totals are expected, ranging from anywhere from a coating to two inches.

Accumulating snow expected Monday

A quiet, but cold weekend awaits, before the next round of snow moves into the region. That round is set to arrive during the early morning hours of Monday.

Unlike Friday's event, most of the area is likely to see some accumulating snow this time, and once again, the highest totals are expected to be south of the city. An early outlook on totals would produce a 1–3-inch snowfall for all areas except Monmouth and Ocean counties, where up to 6 inches is possible.

With this system, which is currently off the coast of Oregon, still days away, forecast storm totals, as well as the storm track are subject to change. Updates will be provided throughout the weekend.