NYC Second Chance Rescue's new shelter prioritizes pets with special needs

NEW YORK - A golden retriever mix named Cheddar Cheese is getting a new home. Jessica Peters says, as soon as Cheddar's photo popped up online, she knew he was family.

"When I found out that he was still available and not adopted, I drove immediately," Peters said.

Cheddar's happy ending began at NYC Second Chance Rescue's new Long Island City shelter, powered by volunteers and designed with homey comfort in mind.

Cats named Comet, Dasher and Vixen were rescued together.

"They were living in a car, and the car was abandoned and locked, so someone had to go in and get them out," director of partnerships Katie McEntee said.

Ill and injured animals may wait longer to be adopted and risk being euthanized at overwhelmed city shelters. Second Chance Rescue prioritizes cats and dogs with special needs.

"We get ahold of that list, and we try to pull out as many as we can before it's too late," co-founder Lisa Blanco said.

Good health for pets can be difficult to achieve for families struggling to afford veterinary care and nutritious pet food. That's why the nonprofit offers a free pet food pantry and medical services via an online application to families in need.

"We want to keep families with their pets, and we want to keep them out of the shelter systems," Blanco said.

John Di Leonardo, an anthrozoologist and founder of Humane Long Island, sees a spike in pet adoption during the holiday season.

"They're more than a holiday gift," he said. "These are commitments well past the holiday."

For those able to make that commitment, Di Leonardo recommends asking a shelter which animals have been there the longest.

"Maybe take that animal who's been waiting for a home since last Christmas," he said.

For more information on Second Chance Rescue, visit nycsecondchancerescue.org.

