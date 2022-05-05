NYC Rent Guidelines Board to vote on potential increases for rent-stabilized units

NEW YORK -- The New York City Rent Guidelines Board will take a preliminary vote Thursday on a range of rent increases.

The vote will be followed by four public hearings before a final vote in June.

The board's decision will impact nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments in the city.

It's considering increases between 2.7% and 4.5% on one-year leases, and 4.3% to 9% on two-year leases.