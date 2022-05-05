Watch CBS News

NYC Rent Guidelines Board to vote on potential increases for rent-stabilized units

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York City Rent Guidelines Board will take a preliminary vote Thursday on a range of rent increases. 

The vote will be followed by four public hearings before a final vote in June. 

The board's decision will impact nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments in the city. 

It's considering increases between 2.7% and 4.5% on one-year leases, and 4.3% to 9% on two-year leases.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 8:49 AM

