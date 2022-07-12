NYC puts out PSA on what to do in the event of a nuclear attack
NEW YORK -- A new public service announcement from New York City's Department of Emergency Management warns New Yorkers about what to do in case of a nuclear attack.
The department said it released the video despite the very low likelihood of an attack taking place, and it said no specific threat has been made against the city.
The new PSA comes after a survey found New Yorkers felt the least prepared for a no-notice event, like a nuclear attack.
It advises three steps: Step one, get inside. Step two, head to a basement or middle of a building and remove all outer clothing. Step three, monitor updates from the government and media.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.