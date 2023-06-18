Pride Rally in West Village calls attention to issues plaguing LGBTQ+ community

NEW YORK -- A Pride Rally was held in the West Village on Saturday to bring attention to issues still plaguing the LGBTQ+ community.

New York City Pride is in full effect. Things kicked off Saturday with the annual Pride Rally.

"This is the event where we get to talk about the issues that are critical to the LGBTQIA community," said Sue Doster, co-chair of NYC Pride.

Organizers call the rally "The Community's Voice."

Over 100 gathered, including activists, performers and speakers from community groups doing critical work in the LGBTQIA community.

"This year alone, we have over 500 anti-LGBTQ bills proposed across the nation. They're taxed specifically against our trans family members," Doster said.

Organizers say this June is about strength in solidarity, justice, activism and love.

"People think that Pride is kind of like a party, but it's not. It's also a political event, and political activism, especially in a year where we're seeing over 650 more anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ laws being proposed, it's really important to come out to the activist and political rallies," Virginia resident Jeilyn Haynes said.

"I realized at a certain point that if I don't get active, I'll be complicit and I just can't live with that," one attendee said.

Seven more Pride events will be held this month, including the annual Pride Parade scheduled for next Sunday. Organizers are expecting 2 million people to attend.