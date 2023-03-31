NYC Pride March organizers face mounting pressure to uninvite Gov. Kathy Hochul

NEW YORK -- Days after organizations in Buffalo disinvited Gov. Kathy Hochul from attending the city's pride parade, there's mounting pressure for organizers of New York City's parade to do the same.

Four prominent organizations representing health care rights for the LGBTQ community said they won't march in the June parade if the governor is there.

Housing Works, the Alliance for Positive Change, Callen Lorde and Harlem United object to a possible loss in health care funding in Hochul's budget and sent a letter to NYC Pride March organizers.

"Governor Hochul's status as an LGBTQ ally is revoked. We would not participate in a parade that lifts up a governor who does not support all LGBTQ New Yorkers," the letter said.

"This was both a message to the committee and a message to the governor as well that the community doesn't welcome her," said Charles King, CEO of Housing Works.

Housing Works was planning to participate for the first time in three years. But now, their attendance is up in the air.

"It you want us back, you can't have the governor," said King.

In solidarity with the LGBTQ community, organizers of the Juneteenth Festival wrote a letter to the governor saying she is not welcome at their event either.

On Friday, to mark National Transgender Day of Visibility, Hochul said, "New York sees you. We value you. And you are welcome here. No matter what."

Hochul's office referred us to their previous statement, which said, "Governor Hochul is a steadfast supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and has the record to back it up."

New York City's pride parade committee did not offer any additional comment Friday. On Wednesday, the committee told CBS2 they had not made a decision about the governor's invitation.