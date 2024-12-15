Watch CBS News
New York City police chase ends in mayhem as driver hits people on sidewalk while escaping

By John Dias

NEW YORK -- A wild police chase in New York City ended when a driver plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk while escaping officers. 

Two people were hospitalized in the crash at the corner of 80th Street and Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights, Queens. 

Police sources said the driver ditched the white BMW and fled on foot, but a person believed to be a passenger in the car being pursued was taken into custody.

The driver has not yet been caught. 

Driver crashed 2 miles from scene of traffic stop, NYPD says

A wild police chase in New York City ended when a driver plowed into a group of pedestrians on the sidewalk at 80th Street and Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights, Queens on Dec. 15, 2024.  CBS News New York

It started just before 2 a.m. Sunday, when officers were conducting a traffic stop in Astoria, two miles from the scene of the crash.

According to police, the suspect took off when officers tried pulling him over. 

Detectives said the driver hopped the curb at the corner 80th and Northern and plowed into a man and woman on the sidewalk. Both were hospitalized in stable condition, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

