Man driving Parks Department truck seen on video stealing from Manhattan liquor store, owner says

Thief caught on video stealing from liquor store, police say

NEW YORK - A thief was caught on video stealing from a liquor store in Hell's Kitchen, the owner tells CBS New York.

Surveillance video shows a New York City Department of Parks and Recreation truck pull up to 53rd Street and 10th Avenue before stopping in the middle of the street.

A man can be seen getting out and walking into Cellar 53 Wine and Spirits liquor store.

Once inside, the owner said the man slipped a $40 bottle of Grey Goose into his jacket and walked out.

"If he does that during his work time, imagine what he can do in his free time?" said owner Peter Panayiotou. "How can someone working for the city risk the benefits? He's got his job... For $40, it doesn't pay."

The owner filed a police report.

The Parks Department said it is looking into the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.