NYC will receive $88.9 million to address record overdoses in 2022

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James have announced the first of up to $256 million coming to New York City to combat the opioid crisis.

To address record overdose rates, New York City will receive $88.9 million this year.

"These funds will be placed in a lockbox and they will go primarily to treatment, prevention and education and to reverse overdoses," James said.

The funds are the first round of payments from the approximately $1.5 billion that James has secured for the state from the historic settlements with manufacturers and distributors of opioids.