Rain moves into New York, New Jersey ahead of New Year's Eve. Get the First Alert Forecast.

Wet weather has moved into the region and will stick around through the end of the year, coming in several rounds. The first round moved through earlier Saturday and put down anywhere between .25-.75 inches of rain. Very light showers and drizzle will be ongoing through tonight, along with some dense fog developing. Lows will hover in the mid to upper 40s.

CBS News New York

Alerts/Advisories

Dense Fog Advisory: Now through 9 a.m. Sunday for all of New York City, Long Island, northern New Jersey, southern Connecticut and the lower Hudson Valley.

Thunderstorm, gusty wind possible Sunday night

Another round of steadier rain will pivot through for the early portions of Sunday, followed by a brief break in the afternoon. It is during this break that the sun may peek out, and temperatures will surge into the upper 50s and low 60s, making it feel almost like spring. Then, for Sunday night into Monday morning, yet another round of rain rolls through. This round may be the most intense, with gusty winds and maybe a thunderstorm or two.

New Year's Eve forecast for NYC

In the wake of that round, a lull in the action sets in from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Around midnight on New Year's Eve, the final round of steady rain will be upon the area, with some clearing on New Year's Day. All in all, the forecasted rains will be beneficial, as we still are in a drought, and the additional 1-2 inches will certainly help with that.