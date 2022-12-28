New York City health department releases most popular baby names of 2021

NEW YORK -- New York City's health department has released a list of the city's most popular baby names for 2021.

Emma and Liam topped the list yet again.

The city says Liam has been the number one name for boys since 2016, and Emma has been the most popular for girls since 2017.

According to city birth certificate records, over 400 babies named Emma and over 700 babies named Liam were born in 2021.

The top ten names for girls were:

Emma Olivia Mia Sophia Leah Ava Isabella Amelia Luna Sofia

The top ten names for boys were:

Liam Noah Ethan Lucas Jacob Joseph David Daniel Aiden Benjamin

A total of 99,262 babies were born in New York City in 2021, a .07% drop from 2020.