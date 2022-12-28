Watch CBS News
New York City health department releases most popular baby names of 2021

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City's health department has released a list of the city's most popular baby names for 2021.

Emma and Liam topped the list yet again.

The city says Liam has been the number one name for boys since 2016, and Emma has been the most popular for girls since 2017.

According to city birth certificate records, over 400 babies named Emma and over 700 babies named Liam were born in 2021.

The top ten names for girls were:

  1. Emma
  2. Olivia
  3. Mia
  4. Sophia
  5. Leah
  6. Ava
  7. Isabella
  8. Amelia
  9. Luna
  10. Sofia

The top ten names for boys were:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Ethan
  4. Lucas
  5. Jacob
  6. Joseph
  7. David
  8. Daniel
  9. Aiden
  10. Benjamin

A total of 99,262 babies were born in New York City in 2021, a .07% drop from 2020.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

December 27, 2022

