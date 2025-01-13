Sunny, slightly warmer today around NYC. Here's when the cold and wind return.

First Alert Weather: Starting off with the pick of the week

NEW YORK -- It's going to be another cold week around the New York City area, but the weather is looking slightly warmer Monday.

We're gearing up for the Pick of the Week today, but then we have some chilly changes in store.

NYC weather forecast today

Monday gets off to a cold start but, much like Sunday, temperatures will climb into the 40s by the afternoon. While we can't rule out a stray rain or snow shower, it should remain generally quiet.

A cold front will disturb the area this evening, drawing in colder air and blustery winds. That said, it will be rather brisk by daybreak, with widespread wind chills in the teens.

NYC weather this week

Tuesday will be a bit of shock to the system, as we endure gusty winds and struggling temperatures. We may very well make it to the freezing mark by the afternoon, but it will never feel better than the 20s.

It's more of the same on Wednesday, with sub-freezing highs and wind chills stuck in the teens and 20s all day long.

Thursday, we'll catch a break from the winds, but it will remain rather cold. And if everything comes together, we could even see a few flakes around the area.

As for Friday, it's the Pick of the Week runner-up, with lots of sunshine and temperatures closer to normal.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.