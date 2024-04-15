Sunny and 70s today around NYC: Check the forecast
Monday forecast
Today: Mild morning... 50s. Sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s... 80° possible inland. Late shower/storm south of the city.
Tonight: Iso'd evening shower/rumble S&E. Otherwise, cooler and comfortable with lows in the 50s and 40s.
Tomorrow: Sunny & pleasantly warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Weather this week
Wednesday: Cooler with showers developing. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Showers. Highs in the 50s.
Friday: Lingering chance of showers. Highs around 60.