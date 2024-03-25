First Alert Weather: Bright skies and breezy conditions to start the week

First Alert Weather: Bright and breezy to start the week

First Alert Weather: Bright and breezy to start the week

First Alert Weather: Bright and breezy to start the week

Alerts & advisories

CBS New York

Coastal Flood Warning is in place for Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon

is in place for Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon Coastal Flood Advisory is in place for the city and much of the remaining coastline from Monday night through 2 AM Tuesday morning

is in place for the city and much of the remaining coastline from Monday night through 2 AM Tuesday morning River Flood Warnings are in place along portions of the Passaic (Pine Brook, NJ) and Housatonic (Stevenson, CT) through Wednesday

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Cold morning with wind chills in the 20s. Lots of sunshine and breezy. Milder with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Cold again with wind chills in the 20s.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with drizzle and fog at the coast. Highs in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Wednesday: A few light showers. Drizzle and fog possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: A steadier rain, especially at the coast. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Showers early with some clearing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.