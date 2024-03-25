Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Bright skies and breezy conditions to start the week

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Alerts & advisories

  • Coastal Flood Warning is in place for Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon
  • Coastal Flood Advisory is in place for the city and much of the remaining coastline from Monday night through 2 AM Tuesday morning
  • River Flood Warnings are in place along portions of the Passaic (Pine Brook, NJ) and Housatonic (Stevenson, CT) through Wednesday

Forecast

Today: Cold morning with wind chills in the 20s. Lots of sunshine and breezy. Milder with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Cold again with wind chills in the 20s.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with drizzle and fog at the coast. Highs in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead

Wednesday: A few light showers. Drizzle and fog possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: A steadier rain, especially at the coast. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Showers early with some clearing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 8:02 AM EDT

