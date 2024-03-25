First Alert Weather: Bright skies and breezy conditions to start the week
Alerts & advisories
- Coastal Flood Warning is in place for Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon
- Coastal Flood Advisory is in place for the city and much of the remaining coastline from Monday night through 2 AM Tuesday morning
- River Flood Warnings are in place along portions of the Passaic (Pine Brook, NJ) and Housatonic (Stevenson, CT) through Wednesday
Forecast
Today: Cold morning with wind chills in the 20s. Lots of sunshine and breezy. Milder with highs in the low 50s.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Cold again with wind chills in the 20s.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with drizzle and fog at the coast. Highs in the lower 50s.
Looking ahead
Wednesday: A few light showers. Drizzle and fog possible. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: A steadier rain, especially at the coast. Highs in the 50s.
Friday: Showers early with some clearing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.