NYC Mobile Medication Unit ready to roll out, dole out opioid medication

NEW YORK - The newest tool in New York's fight against opioid abuse comes in the form of a minibus, rolling out in December.

A relaxation in federal regulations allowed the state's Office of Addiction Services and Support to take the wheel of a Mobile Medication Unit, alongside opioid treatment program partner, VIP Community Services. With DEA approval, the MMU makes moves next month.

"It's really about engaging people, meeting them where they are, literally, and providing lifesaving treatment," said OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham.

The state contracted VIP to operate the clinic, doling out doses of opioid alternatives to reverse the effects of addiction, as well as primary health care and prevention.

When the van arrives in a neighborhood, anyone who wants treatment can step up to the window and receive the medication they need. Having this access can reduce the risk of overdose by 50%, according to OASAS.

By visiting high-need areas like Ward's Island, Astoria, Queens, and Staten Island, the mobile clinic aims to alleviate crowding in high-saturation communities like Harlem and the Bronx, the home of VIP's own brick-and-mortar center and the city's highest overdose rate.

"That's a lot of people sort of coming and going," Cunningham said, "so we're working with the programs to really reduce the density of services and just really spread them out more, which I think is a win-win for everybody."

"When you take services to people where they are in their communities, communities buy into what's going on," added Debbian Fletcher-Blake, president and CEO of VIP Community Services.

Ahead of the van's first voyage, teams have started canvassing to spread the word among neighbors, answer questions and encourage support.

"We leave at the end of the day," said Fletcher-Blake. "So you won't have those issues. We're being responsive because we want care where care is needed the most."

The data they will gather is a top priority. By tracking patients as they heal, the team can adapt its approach in real time.

"We're investing over $5 million in these mobile units, and if they're not working, then we need to invest differently," said Cunningham. "If there's a larger demand for this, we will invest more money."

After a few final checks for compliance, the MMU will be ready to roll out. VIP Community Services will have regular stops and keep an updated schedule posted online.

