NYC Missing Persons Day offers resources, support for loved ones of missing individuals

NEW YORK -- New York City's office of the chief medical examiner hosted NYC Missing Persons Day on Saturday.

They offered resources and confidential support for families and friends of people missing 60 or more days.

The goal was to help them find and identify their missing loved ones.

"We do an intense interview with the family to collect information because they can be missing anywhere in the United States. New York City has the technology and ability to find them," said Mark Desire, assistant director of the office of chief medical examiner.

Attendees had the chance to voluntarily share information like photos and DNA reference samples.

Since its launch in 2014, NYC Missing Persons Day is credited with making more than 30 identifications of missing persons in the New York metropolitan area.