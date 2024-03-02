Brooklyn teenager launches soccer clinic for migrant children with help from local organization

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn high school student is turning her love for soccer into a way to help asylum seekers.

In December, 16-year-old Talya Landesberg launched a soccer clinic for migrant children with help from the organization Artists Athletes Activists.

It takes place every Saturday at the Sofive Soccer Facility in East New York. The kids have two fields to play on and uniforms are either donated or bought new using donations.

"All the kids really look forward to coming here and have something of their own. It makes them feel special to get their new uniforms and new shoes, something they don't get to experience now, being a part of the shelter system," Talya said.

"Throughout all the travel and journey, they've been through so much trauma, and this is an opportunity for them to feel free and play like kids in a safe space," said Power Malu, executive director of Artists Athletes Activists.

The clinic is for ages 4-14, and it was so popular, it's been extended until the end of the school year.