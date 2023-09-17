New York City's Mexican Day Parade returns to Madison Avenue

29th Annual Mexican Day Parade held in New York City

NEW YORK -- New York City's Mexican Day Parade returned to Madison Avenue on Sunday for a 29th year.

The event celebrates the more than 1 million Mexican Americans in the Tri-State Area.

The showcase of cultural pride comes one day after Mexican Independence Day.

"The Mexican community is developing. It's a community that's bringing a lot of culture. It's a hard-working community. This is a way of recognizing what they do," said Carlos Gerardo Izzo, with the Consulate General of Mexico.

Mayor Eric Adams took part in the parade as it made its way down Madison Avenue to 27th Street.