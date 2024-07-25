NYC man punched by police officer in viral video says "My whole life is in shambles right now"

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man seen in a viral video getting punched by an NYPD officer as other officers restrained him is sharing new details about the encounter.

Mark Wyche, a father of three from Coney Island, said he relives the trauma every time he sees the cellphone video.

"They took away everything," Wyche said in an exclusive interview with CBS News New York. "I'm embarrassed, you know? Hurt."

Viral video taken after July 4th barbecue

The video was taken in the early morning hours on July 5, after a Fourth of July barbecue outside Wyche's home. Dozens of his neighbors were there.

Before the punch, cellphone video shows another officer shoving Wyche.

"A person who's very active in his community, does a lot of things for the community in terms of organizing events, was unjustifiably, in my estimation, appallingly assaulted," said Robert Abruzzino, Wyche's attorney.

"I didn't realize what was happening"

Police said they stopped Wyche for playing loud music from a portable speaker and that he did not comply with multiple warnings to turn it down.

"I just wanted my speaker, basically," said Wyche. "I didn't really realize what was happening at the moment, until I was scooped off my feet."

Police said Wyche became disorderly and resisted arrest when officers confiscated the speaker.

"He sustained significant physical injury, damage to his jaw, damage to his teeth," Abruzzino said. "Compensation for that and just to hold the officers responsible."

Wyche was charged with obstructing governmental administration and unreasonable noise, but Abruzzino said a judge dismissed the charges.

"My whole life is in shambles right now"

A New York City school bus driver, Wyche said he teaches kids in the neighborhood to play basketball in his spare time -- an effort to help keep them off the streets.

"My whole life is in shambles right now. I can't work, waking up in sweats. I haven't slept or ate a solid meal since it happened," Wyche said. "To have daughters, they have to live through this."

Police have not responded to CBS News New York's questions about Wyche's excessive force allegations. It's unclear if the officer involved will face disciplinary action.