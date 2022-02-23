NYC pilot program uses roadside sound meter, camera to catch loud cars
NEW YORK -- Drivers with obnoxiously loud cars may now face fines in New York City.
The Department of Environmental Protection says a pilot program is now underway that uses a roadside sound meter and camera.
The technology catches cars that emit noise that violates state and city laws.
If a driver is caught, they will receive a notice to bring in their car for an inspection. They could also face a penalty from $220 for a first offense to more than $2,600 if they're caught again.
