Eventful Sunday could cause gridlock in New York City, on Long Island

NEW YORK -- Three major events happening Sunday could cause gridlock in and around the city.

The Five Boro Bike Tour begins in Lower Manhattan on Sunday morning. Tens of thousands of cyclists are expected to participate. For more details on road closures, click here.

Also on Sunday is the 2022 Lincoln Tunnel Challenge 5K. For more details, including a map of the event, visit ltc5k.org.

Finally, there is the Jovia Long Island Marathon in East Meadow. For information on road closures for the marathon, click here.

