NYC leaders say they need support for asylum seekers with Title 42 restrictions set to expire: "An unprecedented humanitarian crisis"

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council is meeting on the migrant crisis Tuesday, as restrictions on asylum seekers at the border remain in effect following a Supreme Court decision.

"We are in the midst of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis," Deputy Speaker of the Council Diana Ayala said at the hearing.

The council met for a second day to examine how it plans to handle the increase of migrants arriving in the city.

The hope is that it receives help from the state and federal government to assist with the at least 31,000 who are here, as Title 42 expires Wednesday. It was implemented by the Trump administration at the beginning of the pandemic and prevented millions of migrants from entering the U.S. to claim asylum.

But with migrant arrivals once again increasing, the city is exploring all options.

"I will not commit to taking anything off the table in this unprecedented emergency," said Emergency Management Commissioner Zack Iscol.

Mayor Eric Adams has warned the city could receive an influx of nearly 1,000 migrants a week if the restrictions are lifted.

"This is a national problem," he said Monday. "This is unfair."

Tuesday morning inside City Hall, the City Council heard an earful from New Yorkers about the migrant crisis, as concerns brew about community resources running thin.

"Yes, we need more money from the federal government, but we also need the city of New York to extend the ability, the right, the ability to get housing vouchers to undocumented New Yorkers, whether they have come in this way or they have already been in shelter," former Speaker of the Council Christine Quinn said.

"Nonprofits are on the frontlines and are asked to assist with no resources to sustain their work," another person added.

The issue is costing the city hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to clothe, feed and house people. The Watson Hotel on West 57th Street is just one of 60 emergency shelters the city opened, as well as four humanitarian relief centers.

Looking ahead, all eyes are on the Biden administration, as they have until Tuesday night to respond to the Supreme Court's decision.