NYC launches 4-day workweek pilot program with DC 37, its largest public employee union

NEW YORK -- New York City's largest public employee union is testing out a four-day workweek.

The pilot program between Mayor Eric Adams and DC 37 is for city employees who cannot work remotely. The union already has more than 20,000 employees working from home.

The employees who opt for the compressed workweek still must have the same amount of hours they would in a five-day workweek.

"As we're entering into a new era of work, I have always been clear that we must put equity at the heart of the discussion, and with this compressed workweek pilot, for those who do not have a remote option, we are doing just that," Adams said in a statement.

"We have said all along that the world of work has changed. Our commitment during contract negotiations was to offer flexible arrangements for as many of our members as possible, the majority of whom are in positions that can't be carried out remotely due to the nature of their work," said DC 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido.

The pilot will run through May 2025 with the option of being renewed for another year.