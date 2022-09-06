Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD celebrate safe Labor Day weekend, West Indian Day events

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says New York City came together to make sure this weekend's celebration of Caribbean culture went safely and smoothly.

With festivities back in full swing for the first time in two years, the NYPD, other city agencies and violence interrupters worked together to keep the events peaceful.

According to the NYPD, this was the third best Labor Day weekend related to violence since they started keeping track of the data in the early '90s.

The mayor says public safety is not just a police issue.

"We're using and utilizing all of our tools. What all of these men and women have been saying for many years, 'Coach, get us in the game.' They've been sitting on the bench, and they've been trying to play on Team Public Safety. Well, they've got a coach that's putting them in the game," Adams said.

The NYPD reports shooting incidents are down citywide more than 30% compared to last August. Murders are also down more than 54%.