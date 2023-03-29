Watch CBS News
New York City working on first hybrid electric ferry

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- New York City is working on its first hybrid electric ferry, set to launch next summer.

It will provide service between Lower Manhattan and Governors Island.

The ferry has room for 1,200 passengers and will feature many modern amenities.

The hybrid ferry will be the first of its kind in the New York Harbor, and it will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The $30 million ferry is under construction.

March 29, 2023

