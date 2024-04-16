Resolutions cracking down on helicopter noise, safety heard by New York City Council

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council on Tuesday heard several resolutions to crack down on helicopter noise and safety.

They're calling on the city, state and Federal Aviation Administration to implement reforms, including a ban on all non-essential helicopter travel, like tourist and chartered helicopter flights over the city.

They also want the state legislature to amend the Hudson River Park Trust Act by banning use of its heliport and establish a noise tax.

Another proposal would require the installation of sound level meters in parts of the city that commonly experience helicopter noise so that the data could be collected and reported by the Department of Environmental Protection.

The resolutions also encourage the use of electric helicopters.

"New York City needs to be at the forefront of the electrification movement for the sake of our neighbors, our planet, and to remain an industry leader in climate action," Majority Leader Amanda Farías said in a statement.

The resolutions are sponsored by Farías and councilmembers Gale Brewer, James Gennaro and Lincoln Restler. They were joined at a press conference Tuesday by a number of other New York lawmakers and supporters, including Comptroller Brad Lander, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and actor Amy Schumer.

The city says more than 59,000 helicopter noise complaints were made to 311 in 2023, compared to over 26,000 in 2022. According to city data, there have been over 8,000 helicopter noise complaints so far this year.

Legislation calling for an end to helicopter sightseeing tours was previously introduced in 2022.