NYC giving pre-paid debit cards to asylum seeker families for food, baby supplies

NEW YORK -- New York City is launching a pilot program to provide certain migrants staying in hotels with pre-paid debit cards.

Mayor Eric Adams says the one-time cards will be given to 500 families with children, in place of the current system of providing boxes of nonperishable food.

"This is not an American Express card we're giving folks. It's a pre-paid debit card only for food and baby supplies, not for Colt 45s," the mayor said. "It puts money back in local economies, like bodegas, grocery stores and supermarkets. We don't want people buying food outside the city."

Families who receive the debit cards will be required to sign an affidavit confirming they will only use the cards to purchase food and baby supplies.

The mayor's office says the pilot program is expected to save the city about $7.2 million a year.