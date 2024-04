First Alert Weather: More shower chances

First Alert Weather: More shower chances

Friday forecast

Today: Another chilly morning (40s). Some sun, then showers late in the day. A touch milder with highs in the 50s.

Tonight: Showers push through.

Tomorrow: AM showers exit S&E; brighter afternoon with a leftover shower, but mainly N&W. Milder with highs in the 60s.

Weekend weather

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with highs around 60°.

Monday: Sunny and mild with highs in the 60s.

