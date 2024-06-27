NYC free summer meals program starts today for anyone under 18. Find a site near you.

NYC free summer meals start for anyone under 18

NEW YORK -- With New York City public schools out for summer, kids under 18 can still get free breakfast and lunch at several locations across the city.

The free summer meals program starts Thursday and runs through Friday, August 30. There will be no service on the 4th of July or Friday, July 5.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., followed by lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

You don't need to sign up or show identification to receive a free meal.

Find free food near me in NYC

The summer meals program is available citywide at schools, community pool centers, parks and libraries.

There will also be free food truck service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends at the following sites:

Sara D. Roosevelt Park in Manhattan

Prospect Park in Brooklyn (Parkside Avenue and Ocean Avenue)

Ferry Point Park in the Bronx (Schley Avenue and Hutchinson River Parkway)

Find a full list of locations here, and halal-specific meals here.

What's on the menu?

Thursday's menu shows cinnamon pancakes and fresh fruit for breakfast, followed by turkey tacos with tomato salad and brown rice for lunch.

Other breakfast items for the summer include bagels with cream cheese or jelly and cereal. Click here for the full breakfast menu.

The summer lunch menu shows things like pasta primavera, summer squash and grilled cheese. See the full lunch menu here.