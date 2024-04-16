Another day of sunshine around NYC; Rain set to return tomorrow
Tuesday forecast
Today: Cooler, comfortable morning with temps in the 50s, 40s and 30s. Sunny and pleasantly warm this afternoon, but not as warm as yesterday. Highs in the low 70s.
Tonight: Cool and comfortable again. Lows around 50° with 40s and 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Cooler with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.
Weather this week
Thursday: Showers around and even cooler. Highs in the 50s.
Friday: Leftover chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
Saturday: Slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.