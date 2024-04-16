Watch CBS News
Weather

Another day of sunshine around NYC; Rain set to return tomorrow

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Another nice one
First Alert Weather: Another nice one 05:15

Tuesday forecast

fa-today-right-2024-04-16t072333-840.png
CBS New York

Today: Cooler, comfortable morning with temps in the 50s, 40s and 30s. Sunny and pleasantly warm this afternoon, but not as warm as yesterday. Highs in the low 70s.

Tonight: Cool and comfortable again. Lows around 50° with 40s and 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Cooler with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

Weather this week

fa-7-day-2024-04-16t072337-782.png
CBS New York

Thursday: Showers around and even cooler. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Leftover chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

First Alert Weather maps

First published on April 16, 2024 / 7:26 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.