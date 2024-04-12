New York Weather: Ongoing chance for showers, gusty winds on Saturday
Though the heaviest rain is long gone, a few showers are still possible tonight. A gusty breeze will also linger, as lows get into the upper 40s.
For Saturday, lots of clouds will be in place with an ongoing chance of showers.
An uptick in winds is expected, with gusts between 25-45 mph. Temps will be noticeably cooler, not getting out of the lower 50s.
As unpleasant as Saturday looks to be, by Sunday, there will be a complete turnaround. Highs on Sunday should range between 65-70, with ample sunshine.
Most of the day is dry, but showers and even some thunderstorms could return to the region by the evening hours.