First Alert Weather: Humid, stormy weekend ahead for New York, New Jersey. Get the forecast.

Mother Nature served up some of the best weather you can ask for in late June on Friday. Unfortunately, those perfect conditions will be replaced by hotter and stormier weather for the weekend.

For Friday night, clouds and humidity will be on the increase, as lows mainly drop into the 60s.

Saturday forecast

Saturday looks to be a fairly decent day, albeit with a lot more clouds and much higher humidity than what was observed on Friday. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. A stray shower is possible for our northwestern zones.

Two rounds of storms are poised to move into the region between Saturday and Sunday.

The first one comes through late on Saturday night. This round is expected to be mainly sub-severe, however heavy rain is possible.

Sunday forecast

Once that round moves through, mostly sunny skies will be in place on Sunday morning. This will lead to temperatures soaring back into the 90s for many areas, and with high humidity in place, heat indices will range from the upper 90s to low 100s, especially in central and southern portions of New Jersey.

With all that heat and humidity to work with, the atmosphere will be primed for strong to severe storms to develop in the afternoon and evening hours. These storms may contain damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours.

Clearing will then ensue later on Sunday night.

Alerts/Advisories

A Yellow Alert is in place on Sunday due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.

A Heat Advisory is in place for Ocean County on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There is a High Risk of rip currents at all ocean beaches throughout the weekend.

