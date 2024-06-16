A heat wave is likely to hit the Tri-State Area this week. Find out when temperatures will start to climb.

Alerts/Advisories

An Excessive Heat Watch is in place from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Saturday for most of New Jersey

A Heat Advisory is in place from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday for northeastern New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley

Temperatures begin climbing in first half of the week

The very comfortable temps that were in place this weekend will be just a memory as the first heat wave of the season moves into the region during the upcoming week.

Sunday night, lows will be in the mid 60s for the city, while some of the suburbs will be get into the 50s.

We then turn the notch up on the temperatures for Monday, with highs getting into the mid and upper 80s, but the climb won't stop there.

By Tuesday, a large and formidable heat dome will set up shop within the eastern half of the country and basically remain there all week, thus providing multiple days of soaring temps.

Record highs possible this week in Tri-State Area

The long duration heat wave that expected this week is not only early, especially considering that it took until September to get our first one last year, but would be our hottest stretch of weather since July 2022.

Highs will gradually increase each day, with peak heating likely on Thursday and Friday. On these days, highs are expected to range between 95-100, and a few daily record highs may be set. Heat indices will range from 100-105 due to elevated levels of humidity.

There won't be much heat relief during the day from thunderstorms, as rain chances look very minimal this week. Even worse, overnight lows during this timeframe are likely only to dip into the mid and upper 70s. Record high minimums could also be set. This is particularly dangerous for people without air conditioning.

A break in the heat may arrive by late next weekend.

This week's forecast for the Tri-State Area

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a few afternoon clouds. Much warmer and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible northwest of the city. Humid. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like 95-105.

Friday: Stifling heat and high humidity too. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Interior NJ may reach 100. Feels like 100-105.