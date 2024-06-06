First Alert Weather: Stray shower possible north of NYC, but mostly a nice day

First Alert Forecast: 6/6/24 Nightly Weather in New York

Although there were a few strong storms and numerous heavy downpours, we managed to get through Thursday's Yellow Alert unscathed.

CBS New York

Thursday night forecast

For tonight, lingering showers will eventually dwindle, and humidity levels will drop as skies clear out. Lows will mainly be in the 60s.

Friday forecast

Friday looks to be a very nice day, with much lower humidity, more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. A stray shower is possible, but mainly to the north of the city.

A moderate risk of rip currents will be in place for all Atlantic beaches.

Weekend forecast

As of now, the weekend is looking decent.