City Council members say NYC Ferry route connecting Staten Island and Brooklyn a "no-brainer." Here's why

NEW YORK -- Two New York City Council members are proposing a ferry connection between Staten Island and Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

At the American Veterans Memorial Pier, dozens of passengers climb on and off the NYC Ferry's South Brooklyn route.

In the distance, ferries are seen running from Saint George, Staten Island to Battery Park City and Midtown West. Bensonhurst resident Kenneth Cheung spoke to CBS New York after getting off a boat from Manhattan.

"I don't drive often, so having a ferry, just having more ferries in general, would be great," Cheung said.

City Council members write letter to Mayor Eric Adams

On Friday, City Council members Kamillah Hanks and Justin Brannan sent a joint letter to Mayor Eric Adams, asking him to consider reinstating a long-suspended ferry route between Staten Island and Bay Ridge.

"Our two communities have always shared a real close relationship. People live and work on both sides of the bridge and have family on both sides of the bridge. It's just a no-brainer," Brannan said.

There used to be ferry service between the two boroughs that operated for about 75 years, but it was discontinued in 1964 with the opening of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

Residents of both boroughs are on board with the idea

Residents say they overwhelmingly support the idea of bringing the service back.

"I think employment factors into it a lot. Like, if you have to travel all the time, because it's so expensive," said Stephen Sayegh of Bay Ridge.

Sandy Demiri is in the Army Reserves and has to commute across from Bay Ridge several times a week.

"I drive mostly because I have to. It's easier for me to drive, but if I can take the ferry over, I would do it," Demiri said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Economic Development Corporation, which operates NYC Ferry, responded in a statement that reads, in part, "While we are not actively pursuing expansion options, our focus is on making our current service more accessible, equitable, and financially sustainable."

"The infrastructure is already there"

However, Brannan said the plan would not require large-scale changes or financial investments.

"The infrastructure is already there. The ferry slips are there. All you have to do is add a Staten Island stop to an existing New York City Ferry route and do a pilot. Let's see if it works. Let's try," Brannan said.

The mayor's office has not responded to CBS New York's request for comment.

Hannah Kliger covers Brooklyn. If you have a story idea for her, you can email brooklyntip@cbs.com.