COVID-19 cases on the rise in New York City as BA.5 becomes dominant subvariant

New York City launches mobile COVID "Test to Treat" program

NEW YORK - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominating the United States.

In New York City, meanwhile, new COVID cases are on the rise.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

Parts of Queens have positivity rates over 24%.

Citywide transmission rates are back to levels last seen in May.