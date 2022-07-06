Watch CBS News
Health

COVID-19 cases on the rise in New York City as BA.5 becomes dominant subvariant

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York City launches mobile COVID "Test to Treat" program
New York City launches mobile COVID "Test to Treat" program 00:47

NEW YORK - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominating the United States.

In New York City, meanwhile, new COVID cases are on the rise.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

Parts of Queens have positivity rates over 24%.

Citywide transmission rates are back to levels last seen in May.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 9:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.