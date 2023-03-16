NYC Council members propose new scaffolding regulations to speed up projects
NEW YORK -- Some New York City lawmakers are pushing for new scaffolding regulations.
Several City Council members are expected to unveil a package of bills Thursday aimed at tackling what they call the rampant use of sidewalk sheds.
- Flashback: Frustrated Tenants Hold Mock Anniversary For Upper West Side Building's 15-Year-Old Scaffolding
They say the bills will help streamline the process and speed up building inspections.
There are currently thousands of scaffolding projects up around the city, with some up for years at a time.
CBS2's Jennifer Bisram will have a closer look at the issue coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.