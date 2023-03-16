Watch CBS News
NYC Council members propose new scaffolding regulations to speed up projects

NEW YORK -- Some New York City lawmakers are pushing for new scaffolding regulations. 

Several City Council members are expected to unveil a package of bills Thursday aimed at tackling what they call the rampant use of sidewalk sheds. 

They say the bills will help streamline the process and speed up building inspections. 

There are currently thousands of scaffolding projects up around the city, with some up for years at a time.

