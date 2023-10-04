Watch CBS News
NYC college student Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos released from Dubai jail after 1-year sentence for alleged airport assault

NEW YORK -- Local college student Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos has reportedly been released from jail in Dubai.

The Lehman College student from the Bronx was accused of assaulting and insulting an airport security guard.

She was sentenced to one year in jail, but has since been freed, according to the advocacy group Detained in Dubai. 

Congressman Ritchie Torres' office says it has been in contact with Polanco De Los Santos and is working to help get her home.

