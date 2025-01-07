Cold weather settles into NYC area this week

First Alert Weather: Cold and windy this week around NYC area

NEW YORK -- We're in for some colder weather around the New York City area for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing Tuesday, and the wind will make it feel like the teens.

Then, our First Alert Weather team is tracking our next chance of snow this weekend.

How much snow did NYC and surrounding areas get

We picked up some snow around our area Monday. So who got the most snow, and how much snow did NYC get?

Freehold, N.J. got 2.8 inches

Bayville, N.J. got 1.8 inches

Point Pleasant, N.J. got 1.5 inches

NYC's Central Park got 0.9 of an inch

And Pawling, N.Y. got just 0.3 of an inch

Cold, windy stretch for NYC weather forecast

CBS News New York

You'll need all the winter gear the next few days, as we pair strong, gusty winds with bone-chilling temperatures.

We woke up this morning to widespread, single digit wind chills. And while the temperatures recover some, we'll never make it to the freezing mark. To add insult to injury, the winds will be gusting from 35-45+ mph, so it will never feel better than the teens.

CBS News New York

Frigid temperatures are back in place tonight, as we fall into the 20s and teens. But the winds will keep up, so it will only feel like the teens and single digits.

Unfortunately, we get no relief on Wednesday or Thursday, as bitterly cold air and gusty winds remain in place. Thankfully, the winds should start to relax as we head into the weekend.

As for Saturday, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the threat of another round of snow.

Stay tuned!