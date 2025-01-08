Cold stretch continues around NYC, with more snow on the way

NEW YORK -- The cold weather continues Wednesday around New York City, and there's more snow on the way. But the question is, how much?

We're tracking a First Alert Weather Day this weekend, as we monitor the freezing temperatures.

Cold weather continues across NYC

CBS News New York

We're back at it today with bone-chilling temperatures and strong, gusty winds.

We woke up this morning to widespread wind chills in the single digits and teens. And while our temperatures recover some, we'll never make it to the freezing mark. Not to mention, the winds will be gusting from 35-45 mph, so it will never feel better than the teens.

Frigid temperatures are back in place tonight, as we fall into the teens. But the winds will keep up, so it will only feel like the single digits around the area.

Unfortunately, we get little to no relief on Thursday, as bitterly cold air and gusty winds remain in place. Thankfully, the winds should start to relax as we head into Friday.

Tracking snow this Saturday

CBS News New York

As for Saturday, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the threat of another round of snow.

The models are in agreement at the moment, but they're only generating up to an inch or two for the area. That said, this isn't looking like a whopper-of-an-event, but it's certainly worth keeping an eye on over the next few days.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.