NYC Chefs Frances Tariga, Surbhi Sahni serving up Pride dishes to benefit LGBTQ+ community

NEW YORK -- Pride Month is a time for the LGBTQ+ community to be celebrated, seen and heard, and for allies to show their support.

That support comes in many forms, including food. We spoke with two New York City chefs who are showing their Pride through special dishes they lovingly prepare at their restaurants, with proceeds going to local LGBTQ+ groups.

Chef Frances Tariga joined us from Trust Bae in Midtown, and Chef Surbhi Sahni joined from Tagmo at South Street Seaport.

We asked them why they wanted to celebrate Pride this way and how they chose which groups would get the money. And of course, we got a closer look at the food.

