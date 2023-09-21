NYC celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with first-of-its-kind Latin Night Market in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK -- As we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting a first-of-its-kind event in New York City.

This Friday, the Latin Night Market kicks off in Upper Manhattan. The event is described as a food and culture festival dedicated to the Latin and Hispanic diaspora.

The party on Dyckman Street promises delicious dishes, bumping music and more.

We spoke with Beatriz Torres Martinez, from MHG Events, and Maria Bido, from one of the market's vendors Mia's Cocina, for a sneak peek of what to expect.

The Latin Night Market runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday on Dyckman Street between Dyckman Plaza and Inwood Park.

