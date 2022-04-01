New York City's "Car Free Earth Day" returns in April

NEW YORK -- New York City's "Car Free Earth Day" is returning for the first time since 2019 and it's going to be bigger than ever.

The city's transportation department says it will be celebrated on Saturday, April 23.

The original model of public plazas and car-free streets will be expanded with programming in all five boroughs.

There will be 100 open streets, 22 public plazas and more than 1,000 miles of bike networks to explore.

Each location will feature a variety of activities, including music, dance, art and educational workshops.