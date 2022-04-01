Watch CBS News

New York City's "Car Free Earth Day" returns in April

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City's "Car Free Earth Day" is returning for the first time since 2019 and it's going to be bigger than ever.

The city's transportation department says it will be celebrated on Saturday, April 23.

The original model of public plazas and car-free streets will be expanded with programming in all five boroughs.

There will be 100 open streets, 22 public plazas and more than 1,000 miles of bike networks to explore.

Each location will feature a variety of activities, including music, dance, art and educational workshops.

First published on March 31, 2022 / 8:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

