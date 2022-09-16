NYC Buddy Walk kicks off Saturday in Central Park to raise awareness for people with down syndrome

NEW YORK -- The New York City Buddy Walk kicks off Saturday in Central Park raising awareness for people with down syndrome.

CBS2's Chris Wragge has been a proud supporter of this community for 13 years and says he's thrilled to emcee the walk again this year.

He got involved at the suggestion of a friend and said once he met the families and experienced their love and support, he was hooked. He's watched many of the kids grow up, and says it's amazing to see them make connections.

The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society, the leading human rights organization for all people with down syndrome.

Their President and CEO Kandi Pickard joined CBS2 to discuss the upcoming walk and how to get involved.

