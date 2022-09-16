Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC Buddy Walk kicks off Saturday in Central Park to raise awareness for people with down syndrome

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC Buddy Walk this weekend in Central Park
NYC Buddy Walk this weekend in Central Park 04:45

NEW YORK -- The New York City Buddy Walk kicks off Saturday in Central Park raising awareness for people with down syndrome. 

CBS2's Chris Wragge has been a proud supporter of this community for 13 years and says he's thrilled to emcee the walk again this year. 

He got involved at the suggestion of a friend and said once he met the families and experienced their love and support, he was hooked. He's watched many of the kids grow up, and says it's amazing to see them make connections. 

The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society, the leading human rights organization for all people with down syndrome. 

Their President and CEO Kandi Pickard joined CBS2 to discuss the upcoming walk and how to get involved. 

CLICK HERE for more information, and watch their full interview above. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 7:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.