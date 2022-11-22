NYC bills aim to provide housing stability, other services to domestic violence survivors

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams signed two new bills Tuesday providing support and resources to survivors of domestic and gender-based violence in New York City.

The legislation will establish a housing stability program for survivors and create an online services portal and guide.

Adams said domestic violence is a public safety issue that has a wide impact and contributes to homelessness.

"The options are narrow, particularly when you are dealing with the economics involved and if you have children. The consequences for leaving a home without any financial support makes it extremely difficult," he said.

The bill signing comes days before the city kicks off its annual 16 day of activism against gender-based violence campaign on Friday.