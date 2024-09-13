NYC afterschool programs to receive $3 million in extra state funding

$3 million in additional state funding to go to NYC afterschool programs

NEW YORK — On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced an additional investment of $3 million to New York City to fund afterschool programs.

Albany says it's making the additional pot of money available for afterschool providers which did not get funded through a new grant program called Learning and Enrichment Afterschool Program Supports (LEAPS).

It's an update to a story first reported by CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger last week, when parents and lawmakers in Southern Brooklyn said they were scrambling to find free afterschool options for their kids after learning that funding for several longtime providers has been declined.

The one-time investment of $3 million will be distributed by the City of New York to address gaps in funding.

Sam Spokony, a spokesperson for the governor's office, sent a statement that reads: "We're committed to protecting and expanding access to affordable, high-quality afterschool programming for families across New York. In addition to increasing overall funding for afterschool seats this year, we're ensuring that thousands of kids and families can continue utilizing the local afterschool programs they rely on."

The money comes in addition to a $17.7 million increase in statewide afterschool funding for this academic year.

