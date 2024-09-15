Rain chances return to NYC's 7-day forecast

Our beautiful weekend continues Sunday with no weather worries. After some early fog and low clouds in spots, expect more sunshine with highs topping out right around 80 degrees. Get outside and enjoy!

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy. Once again, some early morning patchy fog is possible toward dawn. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city and 50s for the suburbs.

As for Monday, we'll have another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday features more clouds, as a system approaches from the south. Some showers will work into the area late in the day. Highs will again be near normal in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Our best rain risk this week is Tuesday night through Wednesday. Models vary on exact timing and amounts, so stay tuned as things come into better agreement.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!